Born November 16, 1932. God called our precious Angel home Barbara Wolfe Hughes, "Nana", 86, on Monday, May 20, 2019 following a brief illness. Mother of four children, grandmother of eleven, and great grandmother of twenty seven. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Clay Hughes, Sr, her father James Finnie Wolfe and her mother Ada Woodrick Wolfe. Preceded in death by her youngest son Josef Kevin Hughes Sr., and his surviving wife Suzanne Shepherd Hughes and their child Josef Jr. and grandchild Alyssa LeBlanc, Grandchild Thomas Kevin Hughes and his wife Jeri and their three children, Gideon, Anne Marie and Ariana. Survived by her sister, Frances Wolfe Robbins; and her remaining three children, Carrol Clay Hughes, Jr. "Bunky" and his wife Merrill and their three children Christopher Clay Hughes and his wife Amber and their two children, Hailey and Hunter; Matthew Preston Hughes and his wife Brittany and their child Harlyn; and Nicholas Alan Hughes and his wife Becca and their child Nate; Susan Hughes McKenzie and her husband Robert W. "Bobby" , Jr. and their three daughters, Heather McKenzie Whitaker and her husband Michael and their two children Bobby and Jesse; Michelle McKenzie DeBenedetto and her husband Rocco Sr. and their two children Rocco Jr. and Lindsley; and Kristen McKenzie Elliott and her husband Derek and their four children Madelyn, Amelia, Natalie and Caroline; and Martha Hughes Smith and her husband William C. "Bill", Jr. and their four children Brooke Smith Hand and her husband Jeff and their three children Hayden, Presleigh, and Easton; William C. "Chase" Smith, III and his wife Ashley and their three children, Bryson , Elijah, and Emma Kate; Daniel Clay Smith and his wife Randi and their two children Deacon and Zadok; and Ashley Smith Etheridge and her husband Hunter and their three children, Roman, Ada Grace and Naomi; In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to a or her Church New Covenant Baptist Church, Denham Springs, LA. She was an owner of Pine Park Properties for the last 42 years. She loved life and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all that she had. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 am until funeral services at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.