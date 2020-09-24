Barbara Wynette McDonald, a native of Albany and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, 3:25 a.m., at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her father TG Bankston, mother Barbara Dando, stepfather Richard Dando, brother David K. Bankston and grandson Zachary Lynn McDonald. She is survived by sons Ronald L. McDonald, Jr., his wife Marilyn and David Troy McDonald, his wife Stephanie and three grandchildren Connor, Mackenzie, and Hunter and great-grandson Caine. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial which will be held at a later to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store