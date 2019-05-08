Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barney Lee Cutchen. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Barney Lee Cutchen was born July 15, 1926 in Dothan, Alabama, and a resident of Spanish Fort, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sadie Langlois Cutchen on October 20, 2011, Clara Belle Cutchen (Mother) Oliver Martin Barnabus "Barney" Cutchen (Father), Margaret Lucille Cutchen (Step-Mother), Robert Eugene Cutchen (Brother) and Betty Cutchen Rutledge (Sister). Miriam (David, deceased) Knight, Dothan AL and two children; Marjorie (Drew) Crowley, Salt Lake City, UT and Marjorie's 4 children; Faye (Paul) Cutchen, Inkom, ID and one daughter; John Thomas (Glenda) Cutchen, Albuquerque, N.M. and five children. Two deceased siblings, Robert Eugene (Joyce) Cutchen, Houston TX and four children; and Betty (Perry, deceased) Rutledge, Lafayette, LA and two children. Barney was the oldest son of seven children. He was the son of Clara Belle Bullard Cutchen and Martin Barnabus "Barney" Cutchen. Barney's mother died when he was 12 years old. He was loved and raised by his step-mother, Margaret Lucille Cutchen. Barney graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University. Barney worked and retired from Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation. During his employment, Barney traveled and lived all over the world in beautiful places including China, Jamaica and Australia. Barney was married to his first wife, Flora Cutchen for 25 years. They had two sons, Gary and Tom Cutchen. Barney then married Sadie whom he was married to for 44 years. Barney and Sadie loved to entertain, fly in Barney's plane, fish and research genealogy. Through the years, Barney filled his free time with playing the piano, the guitar and singing. After the death of Sadie, Barney moved to Baton Rouge to live closer to family. Barney was a resident of Maison de Fleur in Denham Springs, Louisiana. For the last eight years, daughter-in-law, Susan Budden Williams kept her promise to Sadie to watch over and take care of Barney. Barney always said that Susan was the daughter he never had. They had a special relationship and were close until the very end. His niece Jorli LeBlanc also held a special place in his heart. He played his guitar and sang at her and Andy's wedding. Barney is survived by his sons Gary Cutchen and wife Sue of Victoria, Texas and Thomas "Tom" Cutchen of Cypress, Texas; step-son David Williams and wife Susan Budden Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Grandson Michael Williams and wife Holly and son Landon of Lafayette, Louisiana; Grandson Ian Cutchen and wife Cassie and Luke Cutchen and wife Renee with 10 grandchildren. Granddaughter Shannon Williams Hultberg of Baton Rouge and daughters Catherine and Caroline Hultberg. Sincere thanks to his special friend, Liz Aydell who was with him to the very end with love and care. 