Barry "BJ" Bell
Barry Bell departed this life on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was 29 a native of Plaquemine, La. Visitation on Friday November 27,2020 at Roscoe Mortuary 5:00pm-7:00pm.Visitation on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Plaquemine La, from 9:00 am to religious service at 11:00 am. Buried in Grace Memorial. Arrangements by Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Mariam St. Plaquemine, La. 225-687-4216.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roscoe Mortuary
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
