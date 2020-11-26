Or Copy this URL to Share

Barry Bell departed this life on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was 29 a native of Plaquemine, La. Visitation on Friday November 27,2020 at Roscoe Mortuary 5:00pm-7:00pm.Visitation on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Plaquemine La, from 9:00 am to religious service at 11:00 am. Buried in Grace Memorial. Arrangements by Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Mariam St. Plaquemine, La. 225-687-4216.

