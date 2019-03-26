Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry James Sanders. View Sign

Barry James Sanders, 62, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Barry was actively involved in his church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Lee Sanders and mother-in-law, Betty Watts. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara Lynn Watts Sanders; mother, Melva Lee Miller Stringer (Glen); three children, Brandy Boudreaux (Riley), Brittany Thomas (Jarred) and Bailey Sanders; six grandchildren, Audrey, Haley, Riley, Adam, Abigail and Megan; two sisters, Janet Brignac (Donald) and Patti Dietrich (Chris); father-in-law, Bob Watts; three sisters-in-law, Cathy Bucher (Auggie), Deborah Burnaman (David) and Karen Benford (Marty) and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church where family and friends may visit from 9:00am to service time at the church. Funeral Home Greenoaks Funeral Home

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

