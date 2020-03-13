Barry Mark Oubre

Guest Book
  • "The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our..."
    - The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Service Information
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA
70767
(225)-383-1850
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brusly, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brusly, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barry passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home in Addis at the age of 51. He was a native of Baker and resident of Addis. Barry was a butcher in the retail grocery industry. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Barry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dana Zizzi Oubre; daughter, Bailee Marie Oubre; mother, Anna Jeanette St. Romain Oubre Milligan; father, Alcide Joseph Oubre, Jr. and wife Jo Anne; two brothers, Michael Ray Oubre and his wife Sheryl; Kendall Paul Oubre; mother-in-law, Carolyn Sheets; father-in-law, Francis Zizzi; nieces and nephews, Ashley Oubre Washington, Amanda Oubre, Kayla Oubre, Jaci and Jessica Lambert, Emma and Cade Acosta and Tyler Zizzi. Barry was preceded in death by his step-father-in-law, Warren Sheets. The family would like to thank the First Responders who came to assist. Barry had a love for music, cooking and fishing, he will be missed by all who knew him. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.