Barry passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home in Addis at the age of 51. He was a native of Baker and resident of Addis. Barry was a butcher in the retail grocery industry. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Barry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dana Zizzi Oubre; daughter, Bailee Marie Oubre; mother, Anna Jeanette St. Romain Oubre Milligan; father, Alcide Joseph Oubre, Jr. and wife Jo Anne; two brothers, Michael Ray Oubre and his wife Sheryl; Kendall Paul Oubre; mother-in-law, Carolyn Sheets; father-in-law, Francis Zizzi; nieces and nephews, Ashley Oubre Washington, Amanda Oubre, Kayla Oubre, Jaci and Jessica Lambert, Emma and Cade Acosta and Tyler Zizzi. Barry was preceded in death by his step-father-in-law, Warren Sheets. The family would like to thank the First Responders who came to assist. Barry had a love for music, cooking and fishing, he will be missed by all who knew him. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020