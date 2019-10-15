Barry Wayne Comeaux passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at age 49 at his home in Greenwell Springs. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Archie and Stella Bennett, and grandparents, Catherine and J.W. Comeaux. He is survived by his daughter, Erin Comeaux, and grandchildren, Colton and Courtlynn. He is also survived by his brother, John Charles and wife Tracie Comeaux, his brother, Jeremy and wife Kellie Comeaux, niece, Katelyn Comeaux, nephews, John David, Austin, and Garrett Comeaux, and great nephew, Jaxxon Comeaux. Barry also leaves behind extended family and friends that he loved dearly. There will be no public services provided.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019