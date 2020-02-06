Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bartley Joseph Crochet. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 6:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bartley Joseph Crochet, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away, surrounded by family, on February 5, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. at the age of 57. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was an avid golfer, lover of music, and local businessman, most recently with Moran Construction Consultants LLC. He was preceded in death by his sister Cynthia Ann Crochet, his grandparents O'neal and Ludivine Crochet, J.B. and Edna Olinde, and various aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife Yvette Poret-Crochet, his parents Allen and Barbara Crochet, his son Chad Crochet and wife Victoria, his granddaughter Audrey Crochet, his stepdaughter Jessica Poret, his brother Brett Crochet and wife Diane, and his brother Allen Crochet and wife Amy. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on February 9 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with The Prayer of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be on February 10 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chad Crochet, Allen Crochet, Tim Poret, Keith Cormier, Jude Bridwell, Randy Bova, and honorary pallbearer, Brett Crochet. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Baton Rouge Area Foundation, designated to the Bartley Joseph Crochet Fund. https://www.braf.org/memorials

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020

