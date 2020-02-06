Bartley Joseph Crochet

Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Obituary
Bartley Joseph Crochet, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away, surrounded by family, on February 5, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. at the age of 57. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was an avid golfer, lover of music, and local businessman, most recently with Moran Construction Consultants LLC. He was preceded in death by his sister Cynthia Ann Crochet, his grandparents O'neal and Ludivine Crochet, J.B. and Edna Olinde, and various aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife Yvette Poret-Crochet, his parents Allen and Barbara Crochet, his son Chad Crochet and wife Victoria, his granddaughter Audrey Crochet, his stepdaughter Jessica Poret, his brother Brett Crochet and wife Diane, and his brother Allen Crochet and wife Amy. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on February 9 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with The Prayer of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be on February 10 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chad Crochet, Allen Crochet, Tim Poret, Keith Cormier, Jude Bridwell, Randy Bova, and honorary pallbearer, Brett Crochet. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Baton Rouge Area Foundation, designated to the Bartley Joseph Crochet Fund. https://www.braf.org/memorials
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
