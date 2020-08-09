Beatrice "Bea" Ann Blanchard Tullier lived an extraordinary 91 years until she peacefully passed at her home while encompassed by family, friends, and love on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Beatrice was born on January 17, 1929 to Noe and Noelle St. German Blanchard in Pierre Part, Louisiana; married to the love of her life, Gerald Joseph "Buck" Tullier for 60 years and now are reunited. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noe and Noelle Blanchard; her husband Gerald Joseph "Buck" Tullier; her brother, Floyd Blanchard; son-in-laws, Clarence Wray, Sr and John Michael Beraud; a daughter-in-law, Judy Dupuis Tullier. She is survived by her son, Gary and wife Alice Bourgoyne Tullier; daughters, Brenda Dupuis and husband Roy, Linda Wray and Lisa Beraud. Beatrice also was survived by her grandchildren, Barton Tullier, Jr., Michelle Carpenter, Brian and Alan Dupuis, Caleb and Hunter Beraud, Ashten Dickey, Lucas Wray and Mary Alice Magruder Tullier. Beatrice also had 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Bea had many talents and occupations associated with food service. She retired from the West Baton Rouge School Board as a Lunchroom Tech, and worked as well at Benoit's Meat Market where she retired a second time, she was known as "The Queen of Boudin Ball Rolling". She loved to share her passion of food with her family and friends, such as her incredible ability to peel crabs faster than anyone else. She was an active member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Altar Society, Bereavement Committee, Catholic Daughters and loved helping with Vacation Bible School. She will be deeply missed by her immediate and extended family and friends. Many thanks to everyone who visited and called upon her regularly. Many thanks to Sandra Windham and Brandie Chiasson with Total Live In Care, and Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice, who allowed Bea to live and thrive in her home during her final year while receiving compassionate and respectful care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum (following appropriate COVID safe measures). In Lieu of Flowers, call or visit a loved one you haven't seen in a while or please donate to St. John the Baptist Church Fund or Bereavement Committee. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.