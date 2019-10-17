Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Arbuthnot Minor. View Sign Service Information Mercy Funeral Home Llc 411 M St Woodville , MS 39669 (601)-888-6060 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM King Emanuel Baptist Church Woodville , MS View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mercy Funeral Home 411 M St Woodville , MS View Map Service 11:00 AM King Emanuel Baptist Church Woodville , MS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

For our citizenship is in heaven from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior the Lord Jesus Christ - Philippians 3:20. An 11 AM service will be held at King Emanuel Baptist Church in Woodville, MS, this Saturday, October 19, 2019 for Beatrice Arbuthnot Minor who passed away at the age of 92. Visitation will be observed at Mercy Funeral Home on Friday, October 18th from 4 - 7 pm and resume Saturday morning at 10:00 am (King Emanuel Baptist Church). Interment will follow at the Edgefield Cemetery. She married the late Halla Minor Sr. and they had 11 children: the late Donald (Wanda) Arbuthnot, the late William (Pandora) Minor, the late Halla Minor Jr., the late Samuel B. Minor II, Mary Minor (Woodville), James Minor (Los Angeles), Cal (Frances) Minor (New Orleans), Glen (Cynthia) Minor (Baton Rouge), Beverly Minor (Vienna, Austria), Evelyn Buie (New Orleans) and Gwen (Trevas) Samuel (Baker); 26 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and 54 foster children. She loved to cook, entertain, garden, quilt, travel and so much more. At the age of nine, she was motherless and was raised by her grandparents until she took on a job at a military base (Camp Van Dorn) when she was 15 years old. She gained many good cooking skills at this camp. At the age of 50, she went to night school to obtain a GED. She was known to many as Mama Bea. She loved children and enjoyed caring for them and the elderly. Her most favorite songs were: I Am On The Battle Field, He's Working It Out and This Little Light of Mine. We will greatly miss her.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019

