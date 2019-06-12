On the wings of a morning dove, God said stand still and peacefully carried "Mom Bea" to her heavenly home. Funeral Services for Beatrice McWilliams, age 95 will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 Highway 955 West, Ethel, LA. Visitation from 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, with family receiving friends at 10:30 AM until time of religious services. NO FINAL VIEWING AND NO REPASS. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019