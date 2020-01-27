Beatrice Cunningham Monday, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a native of Albany, LA and a resident of Baton, Rouge, LA. Beatrice was a member of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother and had a true gift for caring for others. Beatrice as an amazing cook and was famous for her Oatmeal Cookies. She was a loving woman who was known to many as "Aunt B". Beatrice was a wonderful wife, exceptional mother, and caring friend who will be forever missed. Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Teri Monday; son, William "Billy" M. Monday Jr. (Sondra); sister-in-law, Hortense Cunningham; grandson, Michael Byerly (Cori); 4 great- granddaughters; 5 great-great granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" M. Monday Sr.; 7 brothers, Brady, George, H.R., Elmore, Wallace, Homer, and Walter; 3 sisters, Corrine, Alice, Mary; and parents, Mary and George Cunningham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Old Zion Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Nephew, Bro. Dustin Cunningham will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. "My health may fail, and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; he is mine forever." Psalms 73:36. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020