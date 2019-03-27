Beatrice "Dot" George (1934 - 2019)
Beatrice George was born Oct 12, 1934 In Famerville, LA and transitioned on March 20, 2019 at Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet. She was 84 years young. Visiting on Friday, March 29, 2019 Greater King David BC From 9:00 am until Religious Services at 11:00 Conducted by Pastor John E. Montgomery II. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Service entrusted to Charles Mackey Scotlandville Funeral Services
