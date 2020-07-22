Beatrice Gross Moffit, 'Bea', was born in Clinton, LA on June 1, 1931, and was a life-long resident of Clinton in East Feliciana Parish. She passed away on June 26, 2020, at the age of 89. She is survived by her son Gregory O'Quin, 3 grandchildren; Joshua O'Quin and wife Ashley, Rebekah O'Quin, Stephen O'Quin and wife Jaynie all of Clinton. She is also survived by her 4 great grandchildren; Addie, Anderson, Isabella and Cainen. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Moffit, son Douglas O'Quin, parents Walter and Alice Gross, sister Betty Bell and brother Eldred Gross all of Clinton. In keeping with her wishes, her remains were donated to the Louisiana Anatomical Board for research. A special thank you goes out to grandson Josh and granddaughter Rebekah for all their time and compassion given to MawMaw Bea, also to Corlis Coyne (niece) for her kindness and helpfulness. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, Louisiana. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm until the service at 3:00 pm. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Feliciana Baptist Church, PO Box 428, Clinton, LA 70722. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.charletfuneralhome.com.