Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Lillian Watson. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

"Come, you who are blessed by my Father, take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world" Matthew 25:34. Beatrice Lillian Watson, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on June 11 at the age of 97. Bea was born in Ferriday, LA and resided in Zachary, LA during her younger years, and later in Baton Rouge. She retired after 30 years as a valued employee from the state office of Employment Security. Bea was an accomplished seamstress and an avid world traveler. She was such a blessing to her family. Bea was a very special and integral part of the lives of her nieces, nephews, and their children. She will be dearly missed. Bea is survived by her nieces Lili Spencer and Ricky, Wanda Ward and Donald, Carol Kling and Kerry, Connie Hendrickson and Bill, and a nephew Charles Watson and Sally, and ten great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Borne Watson, her father Charlie Watson, six brothers and sisters, and a niece and nephew. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service at Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Rabenhorst Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. "Come, you who are blessed by my Father, take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world" Matthew 25:34. Beatrice Lillian Watson, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on June 11 at the age of 97. Bea was born in Ferriday, LA and resided in Zachary, LA during her younger years, and later in Baton Rouge. She retired after 30 years as a valued employee from the state office of Employment Security. Bea was an accomplished seamstress and an avid world traveler. She was such a blessing to her family. Bea was a very special and integral part of the lives of her nieces, nephews, and their children. She will be dearly missed. Bea is survived by her nieces Lili Spencer and Ricky, Wanda Ward and Donald, Carol Kling and Kerry, Connie Hendrickson and Bill, and a nephew Charles Watson and Sally, and ten great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Borne Watson, her father Charlie Watson, six brothers and sisters, and a niece and nephew. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service at Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Rabenhorst Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close