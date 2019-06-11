"Come, you who are blessed by my Father, take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world" Matthew 25:34. Beatrice Lillian Watson, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on June 11 at the age of 97. Bea was born in Ferriday, LA and resided in Zachary, LA during her younger years, and later in Baton Rouge. She retired after 30 years as a valued employee from the state office of Employment Security. Bea was an accomplished seamstress and an avid world traveler. She was such a blessing to her family. Bea was a very special and integral part of the lives of her nieces, nephews, and their children. She will be dearly missed. Bea is survived by her nieces Lili Spencer and Ricky, Wanda Ward and Donald, Carol Kling and Kerry, Connie Hendrickson and Bill, and a nephew Charles Watson and Sally, and ten great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Borne Watson, her father Charlie Watson, six brothers and sisters, and a niece and nephew. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Service at Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Rabenhorst Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 12, 2019