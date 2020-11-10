1/1
Beatrice Maillet Couvillion
Mass of Christian Burial for Beatrice Maillet Couvillion will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marksville with Father Dan O' Connor officiating. Interment will be at the St. Joseph #1, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville. Mrs. Couvillion, 99, of Marksville departed this life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mansura. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 p.m. until shortly before time of service in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 11:00 am. at the funeral home.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 12:45 PM
Hixson Brothers Marksville
NOV
14
Rosary
11:00 AM
Hixson Brothers Marksville
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
318-253-5979
