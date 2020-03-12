Beatrice Marie Sanchez Bourque, native and resident of Gonzales, LA passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a devoted member of the St. Mark church choir and loved taking care of her grandchildren. Bea is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harris Louis Bourque; 4 sons, Boyd and Kelley Bourque, Jamie Bourque, Chet Bourque and Joel and Sandi Bourque; 4 grandchildren, Morgan Ashley, Brennan Wilson, Ethan Louis and Eli Adam Bourque; 2 sisters, Carolyn and Glynn Parent, Sr. and Barbara Young and 3 brothers, J. C. and Jan Sanchez, Johnny and Clair Sanchez and Pat and Patricia Sanchez; sister-in-law, Betty Bourque; brother-in-law, Acklin Jr. and Sherry Bourque; all of Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Joseph and Bernice Templet Sanchez; father-in-law, Acklin Bourque, Sr.; mother-in-law, Mary Bourque; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Sanchez and brother-in-law, Jorda Young, Sr. and brother-in-law, LeRoy Bourque. Visitation will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales on Saturday, March 14, 2020 beginning at 8:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM, celebrated by Fr. Rubin Reynolds. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Cemetery in Gonzales. Pallbearers will be Wracy Chaney, Clark Sanchez, Chad Young, Marty Sanchez, Wade Bourque and Jeff Parent. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020