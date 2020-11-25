Beatrice Martin, a native of Winnfield, LA, resided in Baton Rouge, LA until her departure on November 19, 2020. She leaves to cherish her daughters Cynthia (Daniel) Hammond and Gretchen Durham and her son Reginald (Betty) Durham. She is survived by her sister Shirley R. Alexander. She leaves to cherish her grandsons Cameron Acox and Reginald (Beverly) Scott and her sons-in-law Thaddius Acox. She was preceded in death by her daughter Bridgette Acox and grandson Shardon Hopkins. Graveside memorial service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Memorial located at 3012 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.