Beatrice was born April 11, 1928 Lakeland, LA and passed away November 17, 2020 in Hammond, LA at age 92. She was a resident of Independence, and a former longtime resident of St. Bernard. She was a parishioner of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence. Beatrice is survived by two sons, Claude Rost Jr. (Jan) and Paul Daryl Rost (Diane); daughter Tina Rost Mello (Michael, Sr.); grandchildren, Michael Mello, Jr. (Erin), Kristen M. Pierre (Ryan), Katie, Korie, and Collin Rost; great grandchildren, Abigail, Olivia, and Hunter, and numerous nieces nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Claude Rost, Sr.; parents Anita and Faustin Pourciau, Sr.; sisters, Juanita Rozarto, Hilda Causey and Una Hunt; and brothers, Ivy, Tefose, Wallace Sr., Norman Sr., Harry, Ted, and George. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Hammond, 2000 Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Friday, November 20, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 620 3rd Street, Independence, at 11 am celebrated by Father Reuben Dykes. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Mausoleum, Baton Rouge. Special Thanks To The Staff At Oak Park Village, Especially Jackie, Rose, And Christy, And To Americare Hospice, Especially Nurse Kathy.

