On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Beatrice Allen departed this life at the age of 73. She was born on January 12, 1946 in White Castle, Louisiana to Minor and Dorothy Ray. Bea was a graduate of Iberville High School (IHS). Cherishing her memories are her husband, Alfred Allen; sisters Dorothy Smith, Joyce Ray, Marie Bennett, Linda Wessinger; brothers Milton and Minor Ray; Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren; Uncles R.C. Jones, Harry Batiste Sr.; godchild, Ray Hillary; other relatives and friends. Visitation at Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine La on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am Asbury Methodist Church, White Castle, La, Pastor Andrew Richardson officiating assisted by Rev. Morris Anderson Jr. Arrangements Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary 225-687-4216.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019