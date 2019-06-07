Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Schexnayder Roques. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Paulina , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Paulina , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Schexnayder Roques a native of Paulina, LA and lifelong resident of Lutcher, LA, passed away on to her final resting place to be with her husband on June 6th, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by three sons, Nelson Jr. (Juanita), Lynn (Tina), Keith (Angie); daughter, Mary Millet (Dean); 12 grandchildren, Danielle, Tanya, Darin, Michele, Vickie, Dean, Chad, Dana, Travis, Katy, Samuel and Cecile. Beatrice is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Roques Sr.; son, Brent Roques; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann; parents, Stanley Sr. and Augustine Schexnayder; brothers, Stanley Jr. (Lillian), and George (Deloris); sisters, Stelma Laiche (Burris) and Loretta St. Pierre (Lois). Beatrice was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, making candy and in her later years she enjoyed traveling by motor home and going on casino trips. She was a member of St. Anne's Alter Society. Beatrice had a special love for her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Our family wishes to thank all who prayed and visited Beatrice during her sickness. Special thanks to her granddaughter Michele Duhe and her family, the staff at Pinnacle Health Care including Brittnay, Corrine, Veronica and Shaun. Also many thanks to Poche' Medical Clinic. Visitation will be on Monday June 10th, 2019 from 8:30 until 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at the church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

