Beatrice White Jackson is a proud and beloved mother, daughter, sister, writer and postal worker. She transitioned on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by love. Richmond, Va native and Addis, LA resident, she was 58 and a Postal Supervisor. All who knew her, loved her. She approached her life with integrity, passion, love and laughter. She is survived by her daughter, Bia Jackson; sister, Debra White; brothers, Jerome Johnson and Alfred White; dear friends, Monita Green, Crystal Tidwell, Diane Pennick and Al Moore. She is also survived by uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, more friends and her post office family. She was preceded in transition by her mother, Thelma Jean White and father, William "Frank" White of White Castle, LA. Come honor her life at Demby & Sons Funeral Home, Donaldsonville on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m. There will be a ceremony for close family and friends at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaquemine, at noon.

