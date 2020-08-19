1/1
Beatrice White Jackson
Beatrice White Jackson is a proud and beloved mother, daughter, sister, writer and postal worker. She transitioned on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by love. Richmond, Va native and Addis, LA resident, she was 58 and a Postal Supervisor. All who knew her, loved her. She approached her life with integrity, passion, love and laughter. She is survived by her daughter, Bia Jackson; sister, Debra White; brothers, Jerome Johnson and Alfred White; dear friends, Monita Green, Crystal Tidwell, Diane Pennick and Al Moore. She is also survived by uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, more friends and her post office family. She was preceded in transition by her mother, Thelma Jean White and father, William "Frank" White of White Castle, LA. Come honor her life at Demby & Sons Funeral Home, Donaldsonville on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m. There will be a ceremony for close family and friends at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaquemine, at noon.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
AUG
21
Service
12:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Starwood
Coworker
