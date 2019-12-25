Beckey Anne Pugh Vincent, a resident of Walker, died on 12/24/19 due to complications of Leukemia. She was 69. She retired from the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinators Office in 2013. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on December 27 from 9-11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Rhett Major. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Richard "Ricky" and cat Sammy; daughters Amanda (Michael); Amelia; Valerie (Gerald); her three grandchildren Elias & Merrick Ancar and Casey Vincent-Turner; her sister Judy (Bobby) Frugé; mother-in-law Billie Jo (Jimmie) Stafford; brothers-in-law Bill & Brad Vincent and Sonny Major; sisters-in-law Linda Bosarge and Karen Valle; niece and nephews Randy (Brenda) Major; Robin (Bobby) Newsom; Rhett (Cristina) Major; Kevin (Danine) Frugé; Chris (Imelda) Frugé. Preceded in death by her parents, Delbert Grey and Mattie McKay Pugh; grandson Elysian Ancar; sister Delma Major; father-in-law Billie Vincent. Special thanks to the staff at OLL for their care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019