Beckie McBride Medine Dozier, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away at her home on Sunday June 7, 2020 just shy of 73. Before relocating to Baton Rouge from Alexandria, you would always find Beckie and husband,"Boo", with their friends at the Moose Lodge. She found a new home through her love of dancing after moving in 2009 and made sure someone always held a spot at her favorite barstool at Canal Bank. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and QVC! Beckie is survived by her children, Denise Anders (Scott) and Lane Medine; step children, Keith Dozier (Jennifer) and Neal Dozier (Kym); grandchildren, Alyssa Malham (Travis) and Josh Watts (Stephanie); step grandchildren, Derek Anders and Lauren Fredricks (Brett); great-grandchild, Jaxon Watts; step great-grandchildren, Seth and Logan; her brother, Doug McBride (Sally); and sister, Carolyn Bounds (Joey). She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Douglas and Etheleen "Beth" McBride; and her loving husband, Rudolph "Boo" Dozier. The pallbearers will be Josh Watts, Chris Olsen, Derek Anders, Travis Malham, Brett Fredricks and Jonathan Medine. The family would like to give a special thanks to Pulmonologist Dr. Bennett P. deBoisblanc at University Medical Center in New Orleans and Nurse Monica for their care and support. A visitation will held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Then to continue, Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 am until the funeral services to begin at 11:30 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Cemetery in Baton Rouge. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at oursofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.