Beldon David Dupart, June 20, 1950-August 21, 2019. God Saw You Getting Tired: When God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, He put his arms around you and whispered come to me. He didn't like what you went through, and he gave you rest. His garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. And when we saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain, we wouldn't wish you back to suffer that again. Today we say goodbye as you take your final rest that garden must be beautiful, because you are one of the best -Author Unknown. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day…" II Timothy 4:7. A Celebration of Life for Beldon David Dupart of Walker, Louisiana, will be held Monday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Covington, Louisiana. The family requests visitation is observed that day between 9 a.m. and the time of the service. The Rev. Lewis Morris, pastor of the Ingleside United Methodist Church, will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Renaissance Funeral Services. Interment will follow the service in the Madisonville City Cemetery. Mr. Dupart was born on June 20, 1950 in Madisonville, Louisiana, to the union of Garrison Dupart and Elizabeth Dupart. He passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 21, surrounded by loving family members following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. He graduated from St. Paul's High School in Covington, Louisiana, and later matriculated at Southeastern Louisiana State University in Hammond, Louisiana, where he received his degree in 1974. He was employed for 32 years at Trinity Marine where he served as materials manager. He was later employed as plant manager at Metals USA. Mr. Dupart is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Bylinda Joplin Dupart; sons David Dupart and Daniel Dupart and daughters Amanda Gibson Ford, Lauren Gibson, and Jessica Dupart. Also remaining to cherish his memory are ten grandchildren: Joshua Dupart, Skyler Dupart, Grayson Dupart, Kaily Dupart, Elizabeth Dupart, Nathan Dupart, Elijah Dupart, Haley Dupart, Nathan Ford, and Sha'ree Ford. Other survivors include his sisters Carmelita Lange, Cynthia Baham, Lois Davillier, Joyce Barze, and Shirley Demazeliere. Mr. Dupart was preceded in death by his parents, Garrison and Elizabeth Dupart; a daughter, Heather Dupart, and siblings Louis Dupart, Iris McKendell, Delton Dupart, Joseph Dupart, Carolyn Dupart, and Sonya Adams. Pallbearers will be Jamie Williams, David Dupart, Milton Barze, Daniel Dupart, Racey Ford, and Eric Slater. Beldon David Dupart, June 20, 1950-August 21, 2019. 