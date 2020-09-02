Bell Franklin Davis, 97 passed peacefully at her Wakefield, LA home on August 31, 2020. Mother Davis, as she was affectionately known, was born to the late Jeff and Laura Franklin, March 19, 1923 in Laurel Hill, LA. Mother Davis gave her life to Christ at the age of 14. Never wavering in her faith, she lived for Christ and her children. She was a member of the Mount Olive Baptist Church Deaconess Board for many years until God led her to the hedges and byways spreading the word of God with boldness and conviction until her death. Mother Davis spent her later years at the Greater Faith Outreach Ministry under the guidance of pastors Diane and Ervin Coleman, whom she dearly loved. She was married to the late James Ruffin Davis for over 70 years. Left to mourn are her sister Mandy Forbes of New Orleans, LA, eight children: Belle Til Lucien (Raymond), of Seattle, Washington; James R. Davis Jr. (Annie), of Zachary, LA; Johnnie Davis (Mary) of Baker, LA; Rose Diane Davis of Baton Rouge, LA; Joyce Ann Sims (Ambrose), of Wakefield, LA; Evelyn Elaine Brisco of Wakefield, LA; Delores Andrews (Albert), of Baton Rouge, LA; and JoAnne Talbot (Dudley), of Wakefield, LA. Mother Davis was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her daughter, Irene Candy Anderson, six brothers and three sisters, grandchildren Yotachia Thibodeaux Johnnie Davis, Jr., and George Merritte and great-grandchildren, Joshua Hills and Juan Holmes. Sharing with her immediate family in mourning are many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Miller and Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Highway 19, Zachary, LA. September 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. Private religious services, officiated by Rev. Ervin Coleman will be conducted at Miller and Daughter Mortuary Chapel, Sunday September 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in the name of Bell Franklin Davis to Iron Gate charity that feed the homeless 7 days a week at www.iron-gatetulsa.org/donate.
Live-stream on Facebook page of Miller and Daughter Mortuary.