Bella Ramagos Purpera passed away at Pointe Coupee Healthcare on May 23, 2020 at the age of 102. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. She operated her own beauty salon until the age of 82. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and a member of St Ann's Catholic Daughters. She is survived by four children, JoAnn Bravata, Gwen Barker (Dennis), Jeff Purpera (Claire) and Joseph Purpera (Wendy); one sister, Marian Allement, seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Purpera; her parents, Alphonse and Eliska Ramagos; eight brothers, Oliver, Howard, Pete, Clarence, Norris, Wilbert, Homer and Alphonse; four sisters, Melanie, Olivia, Bessie and Jenny. Although she will be dearly missed, we celebrate her life. "A job well done, good and faithful servant!" Funeral services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Dennis Barker, Jr., Jeff Purpera, Jr., Paul D'Aquila, Greg Bravata, Mason Barker and Caleb Barker. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Purpera, Caden Caballero, Matthew Watson and Ryan Grizzaffi.

