Belle Nola Leader Mayeaux, born on February 11, 1929 in Maurepas, Louisiana, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was a homemaker and belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, AARP. Belle is preceded in death by: Andrew E.Mayeaux, Sr. (husband); Wallace Leader and Orine Leader Parent (parents); Maple Leader, Newton Leader, Estelle Leader Carpenter, David Leader (siblings). Belle is survived by: children: Ernie Mayeaux and wife Luoi, Alice Mayeaux, Aggie Coleman and husband Michael, Ann Broussard and husband Michael. Grandchildren: Faye Dauzat with husband Michael, Elaine Broussard, Kyle Coleman, Killian Coleman, and Kieran Coleman. Interred at Green Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.