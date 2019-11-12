Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belva Ann Berlin Dewey. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. James Episcopal Church 205 N. 4th St, Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM St. James Episcopal Church Burial 12:00 PM Greenwood Memorial Park 2202 Military Hwy Pineville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Belva Ann Berlin Dewey, a native of Alexandria and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 8, 2019 at the age of 66. Belva was a wonderful wife to her husband of 35 years, David Hilton Dewey, loving mother to her son, Jake Hilton Dewey and wife Kathryn, and adoring grandmother to three-month-old grandson Davis Hilton Dewey of Asheville, NC. Belva is also survived by her brother Alfred E "Trey" Berlin III and wife Tanna of Baton Rouge, LA. She was the daughter of Alfred E "Buster" Berlin Jr. and Mabel Prothro Berlin of Alexandria, LA who preceded her in death as did her brother John C. Berlin of Baton Rouge, LA and sister in law Winkie Berlin of Baton Rouge, La. Her sister in laws, brother in laws nieces and nephews fondly remember Aunt Belva for her joyful laugh and hosting family gathering with an unsurpassed style. She also treasured her cousins and their family heritage. Belva is remembered for her beautiful smile, genuine laugh, warm heart, spunky and fun spirit, at times irreverent humor, hard-working volunteer, hostess extraordinaire, and always for her loyalty and devotion to family and friends. A 1975 graduate of Northeast Louisiana University (University of LA-Monroe) with a B.S.- Science, she was a talented interior designer whose style was always classical and elegant. Early in her career she worked as a designer at Kornmeyers Furniture in Baton Rouge. Later she was an independent designer in Clear Lake, TX and Baton Rouge helping many clients with their decorating projects. Belva had the special ability to make and cherish lifelong friends. She had many groups including The YAYAs whom she traveled the world with, school day friends in Alexandria, her Alpha Omicron Pi sisters, Clear Lake Panhellenic friends, Assistance League of the Bay Area friends, Mahjong players, Kornmeyers friends, Junior League of Baton Rouge singing group the River Road Ramblers, neighbors in the Clear Lake area of Houston and Baton Rouge-area friends old and new. One dear friend recently said "I could write a book about fun times with Belva" and another added "she was the person everyone gravitated to because she lit up the room." A visitation for Belva will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-9 PM at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will continue at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. 4th St, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10-12 PM until a Memorial Service at 12 PM. Burial will take place at 12 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Park, 2202 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA. Pallbearers are Belva's nieces and nephews. Alfred E "Bubba" Berlin, Michael Berlin, Brian Berlin, Allison Daigle, Christen Daigle and Walker Cody Smith. The family sends special thanks to the medical teams of the Baton Rouge General ICU-C Unit. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, Baton Rouge or the. 