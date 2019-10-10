Ben Alexander Curry, a native of Slaughter LA and a 7 year resident of Moses Lake, WA passed away on Sept. 26 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, George Curry and Keith Williams. He is survived by his partner of 11 years, Thomas "Will" Broussard, parents John Curry and Erin Williams Curry, sister Hannah Curry, grandmothers Lucy Curry and Ruby Williams. Ben was born May 7, 1985. He graduated from Zachary High School in 2003. Ben never met a stranger. He was never still and could talk for days. He loved animals, especially cats. He loved nature and was happiest outside. Ben was very intelligent, loving and could always make you laugh. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Visitation is from 9-11 with service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carter Williams Trust Fund. Carter is the son of Ben's cousins Casey and Lauren Williams. Carter was born with Grin 1 disorder.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019