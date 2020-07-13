Ben J. Haygood, III., went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday July 9, 2020, at the age of 84. He passed peacefully at his home. He was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, attended LSU and retired from BASF Corp. Ben is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Marilyn; son, Stephen Michael and his wife, Gale; granddaughter, Lauren Graham and her husband, Auston; great-granddaughters, Preslie and Clancy; sister, Lessie Lee Hawkins and husband, John; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ben is preceded in death by his son, Roger; and his parents, Benjamin and Lessie Haygood. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 12:00PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his longtime friend, J.C. Davis, who was like a brother, neighbors, family members, and Hospice of Baton Rouge who assisted with his care and provided prayer on his behalf. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben's name to the Belcher Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 149, Belcher, LA 71004, www.belcher-memorial.wixsite.com/belcher-memorial
or Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103, www.rshospitalsforchildren.org.