1/1
Ben J. Haygood III.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben J. Haygood, III., went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday July 9, 2020, at the age of 84. He passed peacefully at his home. He was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, attended LSU and retired from BASF Corp. Ben is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Marilyn; son, Stephen Michael and his wife, Gale; granddaughter, Lauren Graham and her husband, Auston; great-granddaughters, Preslie and Clancy; sister, Lessie Lee Hawkins and husband, John; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ben is preceded in death by his son, Roger; and his parents, Benjamin and Lessie Haygood. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 12:00PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his longtime friend, J.C. Davis, who was like a brother, neighbors, family members, and Hospice of Baton Rouge who assisted with his care and provided prayer on his behalf. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben's name to the Belcher Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 149, Belcher, LA 71004, www.belcher-memorial.wixsite.com/belcher-memorial or Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103, www.rshospitalsforchildren.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Burial
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Memorial Park
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved