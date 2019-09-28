Ben Simpson Newburn, age 83, left to be with his Lord and Savior on 9-27-19, met by Jesus and the love of his life Geneva Newburn rejoicing together. Leaving this old world behind for the promises of his new home in a mansion. Born on 1-24-36 in Columbia MS to the late Jessie Mae Simpson and Alton Wade Newburn. He leaves behind daughters Pamela Bradford Stuart & Mary Bonaventure Picard (husband Bryan), Two grandchildren he raised Carly Carpenter (husband Paul) & Benjamin Wilkinson (wife Kim). grandchildren Kristin, Ashley, Brittany, CW, Amanda Williamson. 8 great-grandchildren. Special first cousins Jan Clark & Jerry Powell. Preceded in death by daughter Lynn Newburn, grandchildren Jessica Newburn, Joe Bradford, brother Wade Newburn, son in law Prescott Stuart. He leaves a Legacy of Love for Christ & family. Visitation Monday Sept 30 5pm -6pm service at 6pm at First Church of the Nazarene, 9955 Old Hammond Hwy BR.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019