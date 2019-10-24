Benita A. "Beady" Washington departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at University Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 59, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting on Saturday, October 26, 2019 Moses Baptist Church from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019