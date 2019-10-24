Benita A. "Beady" Washington

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benita A. "Beady" Washington.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams & Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland St
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Benita A. "Beady" Washington departed this life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at University Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 59, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting on Saturday, October 26, 2019 Moses Baptist Church from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.