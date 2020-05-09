Benita Vining Vernaci
1934 - 2020
Benita Vining Vernaci of Birmingham, AL passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Berwick, LA on January 11, 1934 to the late Margaret Post and Alvin Vining. Benita is also preceded in death by her first husband, Amos Carline and her second husband, Joseph Vernaci; along with a daughter, Duane Carline. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Benita Vernaci Risch; son, Gordon Carline; five grandchildren, Allen Carline; Duane Wollfarth; Wyatt Jones; Chloe Carline; and Caden Paul Wollfarth. Benita was the owner and operator of the Beauty School of Metairie and The New You European Facial Salon. She was a member of Helena United Methodist Church and past member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Krewe of Mecca. Funeral services were held on May 4, 2020 in Pelham, AL at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. Interment followed at Southern Heritage Cemetery & Mausoleum. Please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association, Alabama Chapter in memory of Benita.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
