Benjamin H. Young died suddenly May 23, 2020 and the world lost a uniquely valuable man. Ben was born March 5, 1965, grew up in Zachary, and graduated from Baton Rouge Magnet High School. He immediately went to work, and never stopped. Raised on his grandfather's farm, he had learned the many skills of farming, and developed many more in his entrepreneurial years in lawn maintenance, marble and granite installation, and the cattle business. He is well known in hunting circles for the many retrievers he has trained. Ben could do anything-operate and repair every type of machine, from bulldozers and tractors to refrigerators, fix any engine, fabricate and weld, build roads, rewire the most complicated electrical panel or build a house. His last years were spent with Havenwood Farms, creating a working farm out of rough pastureland. Anyone that knows Ben, knew what type of person he was. He was the most Kind, Sincere, Honest, and Genuine man you could ever know. He never took a day off from his routine of hard work; whether on the job, around the house and property, or at the duck hunting/fishing camp. Ben's "Routine" was all about EVERYONE ELSE and never about HIMSELF. He never wanted to impose an inconvenience on others but would jump at the chance to make it easier for everyone else. If Ben was ever in your presence and something you had wasn't working or you had a project or job to do, Ben would always say, "I can take care of this for you, let me know when you want me to get on that". His constant smile and positivity made life easier, more relaxing, and pleasant for everyone that was lucky enough to spend some time with Ben. When he wasn't working, Ben loved to be outdoors enjoying his life with his wife, Kelly. Among his passions were hunting and fishing at his favorite camp, Fanny's Family, LLC., and working with retrievers. At the camp, Ben always made sure the stock of firewood would never run low for the constant campfires where he spent so much time reliving past experiences and contemplating the future and life's next journey. Ben was the Keeper of the Flame. Ben will be missed by all his Family and Friends and it will not be the same without him around. It will be impossible for us to ever light another campfire without thinking of him, and each fire in future years will be lit in a tribute to Ben. Ben is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kelly Young, three daughters, Kristen Shanley(Brian), Robyn Young, and McKenzie Young, three sons, Jeffrey Ramagos, Ross Harrison and Jacob Harrison, sister, Lois Stuckey, grandchildren, Braden Ballard, Kamryn Ballard, Katy Shanley, Levi Hinson, Bella Young, Ryleigh Young, and Colt Benjamin Harrison, due October 2020 and nephews, Jeremy and Chase Stuckey. Preceded in death by his mother, Jean Culpepper Brooks, father, Gary Young, daughter, Madison Welch, maternal grandparents, Robert and Mabel Fisher Culpepper, paternal grandparents, Harold and Julia Garner Young. A memorial will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Havenwood Farms, 4967 Rosemound Loop Road, St. Francisville, at 11:00 am, with visitation immediately afterwards. All friends of Ben are invited to say goodbye and admire his work of the last 13 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Benjamin's name to Fanny's Family, LLC., 3636 North Causeway Blvd., Ste. 100, Metairie, LA 70002.

