Benjamin "Bennie" Joseph Vallet passed away peacefully at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge on April 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Bennie will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved visiting with friends and family, sharing his treasure trove of stories, and tending his garden. He was proud of the time he served in the United States Army during WWII and never forgot the two families who loved him. Bennie's immediate family will gather for a private service at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Cemetery in Livonia. He is survived by his son Paul Vallet; daughters Juanita Savoie, Carmen Newchurch and husband Henry, Robin LeJeune and husband Leslie; grandchildren Leonard and Lance Savoie, Todd Newchurch, Julie Jarreau, Jonathan and Jason Vallet, Lindsey Chustz, Lauren LeJeune and numerous great-grandchildren. Bennie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Ophelia, and his son-in-law, Felton Savoie. The family is grateful to the staff at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home for years of care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020