Benjamin "Po Ben" Keller was born in Baton Rouge, LA to the late Ivy Keller and Mary Singleton, on June 13, 1948. He departed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at AMG Specialty Hospital in Zachary, LA. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at an early age. Benjamin proudly served his country as a soldier in the United States Army where he served in Germany. Benjamin was an alumni of Scotlandville High School. After his departure from the military he became self-employed as a Concrete Foundation Contractor until he retired. He was a dedicated Southern University "Super Fan" for decades. Benjamin leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Agnes Kennon; sons, Bryant Keller, Chester Hatcher, Lakeo Keller, Benjamin Cage, Mark Darensbourg, Jr (son-in-law); daughters, Shashanneon Keller Darensbourg, Andrea Keller (daughter-in-law), Denitra Cage (daughter-in-law). grandchildren, Jaylen, Kiera, Tre'Varion, Treyton, Trayveon, Therye, Kennedy, Ava, Dominic, Bryant, Kia, LaJacquae, Lakelyn, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Chesmonti, Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Qurrency, Naomi, Robert; Goddaughters, Mary McCall, Ye'al Turner-Flowers, Benita Cornelious; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Keller and Joseph Keller; sister, Annette Cornelious; and son, Kelvin Cage. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 14, 2019

