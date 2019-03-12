A native of Zachary and a resident of Baton Rouge, Max Carpenter passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 97. He was born on August 19, 1921 to Benjamin Smiley Carpenter and Gladys Thiel Carpenter. He was a veteran of World War II, having served the United States Coast Guard. He retired from Exxon, and was a longtime member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5 pm until 7 pm, and will resume on Thursday at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr, at 10 am until funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Max is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Newman and her husband Gary Newman of Prairieville; his son, Keith Carpenter and his wife Margaret Easterly of Baton Rouge; as well as 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Henry "Hank" Carpenter; and his daughter-in-law, Jean Carpenter. Max was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorothy Hastings Carpenter; his second wife, June Dean Carpenter; his sons, Benjamin M. Carpenter, Jr. "Butch" and Kenneth Carpenter; his sister, Gladys McHorney; and brothers, Thomas Carpenter and Fred Carpenter. His family would like to thank Lifesource Hospice and the staff of caregivers at Heritage Manor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Max's memory to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-3822.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019