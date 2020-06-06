Andy was born on Sunday, February 10, 1985, in Baton Rouge, LA, and went to Heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was the beautiful and loving son of the late Benjamin W. "Ben" Anderson, Jr., and Glynda DeLaughter Anderson. He was preceded in death by sister Anjanette Anderson. He is survived by sisters Christy Anderson Appling, of Cumming, GA, and Alyson Anderson Strickland, currently of Baton Rouge, LA. He is also survived by eight loving nieces and nephews, and by lots of Aunts and Uncles, a ton of cousins, and an army of great friends in LA and GA. He loved people, all people, and accepted everyone unconditionally. This led him to have a multitude of friends that adored him and loved him unconditionally. He loved and had a relationship with God and shared the love of Jesus and salvation with his friends.. He just recently told another friend in Georgia how she could go to Heaven one day. Someone asked once, "Why does he have to always tell everybody he loves them?" Because he did!! The family is hosting a celebration of his life on Thurs, June 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at The Cedar Room at 17651 Greenwell Springs Rd, to share memories and laughs as he so deserves. Please remember that we want to be cautious with everyone in these times, so if you are ill or have been exposed to the Corona Virus, we will understand if you can't make it. For those attending, feel free to bring masks, and sanitizer will be available.

