Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin William "Ben" Anderson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Benjamin "Ben" William Anderson, Jr,. age 68, of Villa Rica, GA, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence. Ben was born December 16, 1950, in Baton Rouge, LA, the son of the late Benjamin Anderson, Sr. and Dorothy Floyd Anderson. He worked as a welder for a number of years and most recently worked in Security for The Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA, until his retirement. He was Baptist by faith, he loved spending time with his grandkids, fishing, and a good game of corn hole. He was a United States Veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force. Survivors include his wife, of forty eight years, Glynda DeLaughter Anderson, children, Christy Appling, Cumming, GA, Alyson Strickland and Benjamin William Anderson III, of Villa Rica, GA; grandchildren, Jesse, Aaron, Anna and Ezra Appling, Amber, Addy and Ansley Holt, and Brody Strickland; brother, David Anderson, Denham Springs, LA; best friend, Danny R. Mayeaux, Central, LA, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anjanette Anderson, sisters, Carole McMorris and Nell Caffey. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA. Donations may be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, GA 30253. Mr. Benjamin "Ben" William Anderson, Jr,. age 68, of Villa Rica, GA, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence. Ben was born December 16, 1950, in Baton Rouge, LA, the son of the late Benjamin Anderson, Sr. and Dorothy Floyd Anderson. He worked as a welder for a number of years and most recently worked in Security for The Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA, until his retirement. He was Baptist by faith, he loved spending time with his grandkids, fishing, and a good game of corn hole. He was a United States Veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force. Survivors include his wife, of forty eight years, Glynda DeLaughter Anderson, children, Christy Appling, Cumming, GA, Alyson Strickland and Benjamin William Anderson III, of Villa Rica, GA; grandchildren, Jesse, Aaron, Anna and Ezra Appling, Amber, Addy and Ansley Holt, and Brody Strickland; brother, David Anderson, Denham Springs, LA; best friend, Danny R. Mayeaux, Central, LA, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anjanette Anderson, sisters, Carole McMorris and Nell Caffey. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA. Donations may be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, GA 30253. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close