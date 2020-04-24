Bennett M. "Benny" LaCour
It is with great sadness the family of Bennett M. LaCour "Benny" announces his passing on April 19, 2020 peacefully at his home at the age of 76 years old. He was born in New Orleans in 1944 and raised in Simmesport, La. on "Yellow Bayou". Benny retired after working tirelessly as a welder, machinist, pipe fitter and millwright. He was a member of the United States Navy. He loved hunting and mostly fishing since he was a young boy on the bayou. Benny is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Melanie Forbes and her husband Remmy of Pride, La. His two sweet grandchildren, Ben and Rory, called him Papa. He is survived by sister, Barbara Mitchell, and also by many nieces and nephews who called him Uncle Benny. Special thanks to Ivory, Pat, Dionne, St. Joseph's Hospice, and the many doctors that took great care of him. He's forever fishing at The Mudhole now and catching his sac au lait.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020.
