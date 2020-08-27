1/1
Bennie Charles "Ben" Holshouser
1947 - 2020
Bennie "Ben" Charles Holshouser passed away at age 72 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born December 2, 1947 in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Baton Rouge in his later years. Ben enlisted in the Navy at 17 during the Vietnam War and often said that it was the best thing he ever did. He proudly served aboard the USS America and the USS Wasp. After leaving the Navy, he attended the University of New Orleans and earned his master's degree in special education. He taught in the Jefferson Parish school system for over 20 years. After moving to Baton Rouge he taught as a substitute teacher. He also taught the Special Needs Adult Sunday School Class at Istrouma Baptist Church for a number of years. Ben loved to read and was known for his quirky sense of humor, positive outlook and kind heart. He liked nothing better than watching the Saints play and even became an LSU fan unless they were playing his alma mater, UNO. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph James Holshouser and Sara Eva Gold Holshouser. He is survived by his finance Sydney Davis LeJeune, his son Daniel Holshouser of River Ridge, daughter Lauren Roberts of River Ridge and one grandson, Chadwick Roberts. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Visitation from 11:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m with services at 12:00 p.m.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
