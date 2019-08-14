Bennie Mae Smith, 94, is now in Heaven with her first love, the Lord Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and her husband of 60 years, Roy L. Smith. There will be a visitation at the First Baptist Church of Zachary on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 10am. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, LA. She is survived by two daughters: Brenda Ellzey and her husband Leon Ellzey of Zachary; Terri Lynn Smith of Zachary and Delta Wayne Guillory of Jackson, LA; her son, Charles Smith and wife Kathy Smith of Zachary; grandchildren Scott Ellzey, Beth Ellzey Carbo, Kevin Ellzey, Kenneth Ellzey, Leah Guillory Lynch, Emily McDavid, Jared Smith, Courtney Felder; great-grandchildren: Shelby Carbo, Kristen Dunn, Shea Malbreaugh, Jay Ellzey, Kaleb Gil, Reagan and Kaden Lynch, Lane Claire and Kendall McDavid, Wyatt and Evan Smith, and Laura Kate Felder; great-great-grandchildren Skye and Rhett Dunn; and two sisters, Annie Thompson and Rita Jacobs. She was always there with a helping hand, listening ear, and a loving smile. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Pallbearers will be Scott, Kevin, Kenneth, and Jay Ellzey, Jared Smith, and Kaleb Gil.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019