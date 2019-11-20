Reverend Benny B. Dunbar departed this life on November 5, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital. He is survived by two brothers, Bobbyray Dunbar and Edward Dunbar, Jr. (Augustine); a devoted friend and ex-wife, Addie Dunbar; an adopted daughter, Tracy Dunbar; a niece and other family members and friends. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 11:00 am until funeral services at 12 noon, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019