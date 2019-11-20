Rev. Benny B. Dunbar

Guest Book
  • "Mr. and Mrs. Patricia Augustus Phenix Hayes and Family of..."
  • "Mr. and Mrs. Judy Augustus Guy and Family of Baton Rouge La"
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Reverend Benny B. Dunbar departed this life on November 5, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital. He is survived by two brothers, Bobbyray Dunbar and Edward Dunbar, Jr. (Augustine); a devoted friend and ex-wife, Addie Dunbar; an adopted daughter, Tracy Dunbar; a niece and other family members and friends. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 11:00 am until funeral services at 12 noon, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
