Benny Duane Perry, resident of Addis, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was 60 and a native of Big Lake, Texas. He graduated from Ascension Catholic High in 1978. Benny was a retired Immediate Response Leader at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine. He was a gun enthusiast, fisherman, duck hunter and also loved puzzles and books. Benny was known as a "jack of all trades", there was nothing he couldn't figure out or fix. He lived for his girls and they remained the main focus of his life. Benny is survived by his loving wife, Mary Beth Jones Perry; 3 daughters, Lindsey Perry (Clay Tillman), Kayla Carline (Cory), and Erica Perry (Drew Young); 2 sisters, Shari Perry and Kimberly Breaux; and 4 grandchildren, Carly Robertson, Brogan Carline, Rylan Carline, and Baisley Carline. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Rita Partee Perry. Services will be private at this time due to restrictions. We wish to thank all the doctors and nurses at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, especially Courtney with Palliative Care, and nurses Samantha, Becca, and Nicole who took care of Benny in his final moments. To offer your condolences please visit, www.oursodonaldsonville.com.