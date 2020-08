Benny Ross Wood, age 78, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 6, 2020. His loves in life were family, LSU football, and faith. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Astrid, and his two daughters. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or a cancer charity of your choice . A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge.