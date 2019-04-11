Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Benny Stephens Sr., a loving husband, father, son and brother, entered into eternal rest at home in Geismar, Louisiana on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Benny was 72 years old and a native of Geismar, Louisiana. Visiting at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Geismar, LA; on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10AM until religious service time 11AM, Conducted by Rev. Eric Reid. Interment in Mt. Gillion Baptist Church Cemetery. Benny leaves to cherish his legacy and memories his loving wife of 51 years, Elsie Stephens; three sons, Benny (Geraldine) Stephens Jr., Ronald Stephens Sr. and Donald R. Johnson Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA; and a daughter, Phyllis (Philip) Slack, Jr. of Geismar, LA. Twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He leaves to cherish a brother, Calvin (Sherrie) Stephens Sr. and a sister Barbara S. Mayfield of Geismar, LA; Brothers-in-law, Willie Lolis Sr., Esau Lolis Sr., Randall Lolis and Frederick Caine of Baton Rouge, LA. Sisters-in-law, Josephine Lolis, Shirley Lolis and Florine Lolis of Baton Rouge, LA. Aunts, Cora Burns, Baton Rouge, LA and Lillie B. Aikens of Prairieville. Close family members Jennifer Ben, Bridgette (Vince) Springs and Stacy Stephens. God-children, Michael (Tanya) Lolis, Joshua Landry and Juanita Davis. As we mourn Benny's homegoing, he is celebrating in heaven with his fathers, Joseph Stephens Jr.; Mother, Alice Aikens Stephens; Brother, Leroy Stephens Sr.; Father-in-Law, Willie Lolis Sr.; Mother-in-Law, Rosetta Allen Lolis; Brothers-in-law, Floyd Mayfield Sr., Nathaniel Lolis, and Rannell Lolis; Sister-in-law Maxine Caine and Robertine Bonds. Professional services entrusted to Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc.

