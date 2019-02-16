Benton Oliver Bickham IV, of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie at the age of 54. He was born on Monday, June 29, 1964, in Hammond, Louisiana. Ben was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater, Louisiana. After graduating Loranger High School he attended Nashville Auto Diesel School in Nashville, TN. He enjoyed making people laugh, hunting, fishing, and hanging out at the river with his family and friends; the simple things in life. He was always the life of the party and people loved to be around him. Ben married Tina after five months of dating. Their love for each other will always be one of a kind and is the true example of what love is. Benton is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tina Macaluso Bickham; children, Jonquil Bickham, Morgan Bickham, and Derek Bickham; grandchildren, Kenzie Messina and Charleigh Bennett; father, Benton Oliver Bickham III and his wife Teri; four sisters, Melissa, Kelly, Brandy, and Isadora. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marion Jenkins, and grandfather, Dorty Major. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service at the Bickham family property, 15260 Nell Lynn Ln, Independence, Louisiana 70443, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 starting at 1 o'clock pm and will continue into the night. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-ben-bickham. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Mar. 9, 2019