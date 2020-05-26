Berlin Paul Aydell, 78, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. He was retired from Poly-One Chemical in Plaquemine where he worked as an operator. Berlin served as a reserve officer with Baton Rouge City Police from September, 1968 to June, 1973. He enjoyed wood working and loved spending time with family and his grandchildren. He especially liked traveling to Mississippi to spend time on the ranch with his family. Berlin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Leverne Aydell; 2 daughters, Rochelle Whittington (Kenny) and Shaunna Melancon (Ron); 3 grandchildren, Courtney Whittington, Rylie Melancon, Stran Melancon; 2 great-grandchildren, Cameron Chamberlin and Easton Hampton; sister, Annette Simoneaux and 2 brothers, Russell Aydell and John Dale Aydell. He was preceded in death by his father, Berlin Aydell, Sr.; mother, Leola Aydell; sisters, Judy Ponthieux and Carol Jolly and brother, Billy Aydell. Private visitation and service will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Thursday, May 28, 2020. All are welcome to attend the committal service at Hope Haven Cemetery in Prairieville at 12PM. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kati of Audubon Home Health Care and Tim and Tanya of Audubon Hospice for the outstanding care they provided to Mr. Aydell. Memorial donations can be made in Mr. Aydell's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com) of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.